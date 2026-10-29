Ghana: Social Media Blamed for Poor Shs Performance in Volta Region

The Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) has expressed concern about the poor academic performance of students in the region, attributing the situation partly to their growing interest in social media at the expense of their studies.

The House said the situation had contributed to 15 senior high schools (SHSs) failing to produce a single candidate eligible for tertiary education in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), describing the development as a matter of concern for education stakeholders.

Speaking at a meeting of the House yesterday, its President and Paramount Chief of the Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, said poor academic performance could not be attributed solely to a lack of discipline, describing indiscipline as a national disaster.

He said the level of indiscipline in the country had contributed significantly to the decline in educational standards and added that the problem had also affected homes.

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"If social media cannot be banned like other developed countries and disciplined society, some of the results in the schools are just as a result of the fact that students have not disciplined themselves enough to study. And that is jeopardising their future and the future of the country," he said.

Togbe Tepre Hodo said it was time for the country to reflect on the general decline in discipline and take a comprehensive look at the problems affecting society.

He questioned the ban on corporal punishment in schools, saying: "If the child does something wrong, you give three strokes of cane and that is reasonable force, who says that we banned it?"

The VRHC President said it was unfortunate that Ghana had adopted the ban on corporal punishment from other countries without adequately considering its implications for discipline in society.

