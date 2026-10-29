Liberia: Group of 77 to Graduate 257 Women With Disabilities

-Beneficiaries to receive vocational training certificates and start-up kits

MONROVIA, Liberia, October 28, 2026: The Group of 77 has announced plans to graduate 257 women and girls with disabilities under its Empower Hall Initiative, aimed at promoting economic independence through vocational training and entrepreneurship.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Gymnasium in Paynesville, with Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie expected to serve as guest speaker.

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Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Group of 77 Senior Administrator Raymond Zarbay said the initiative, spearheaded by Second Lady Celestine Stephanie Dahn-Koung, seeks to empower women and girls with disabilities through practical skills development and financial literacy.

He explained that the program forms part of efforts to transform the Group of 77 from a welfare-focused institution into a center for economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Program Specialist Stephen T. Koromah disclosed that more than 535 women and girls registered for the initiative, with 257 qualifying for training in tailoring, soap making, catering, pastry production, event decoration and tie-dye.

According to him, training was conducted at three locations in Montserrado County, including Lorma Vocational Campus in Sinkor, Marula Vocational Training Center in Paynesville and the Group of 77 headquarters in Virginia.

The beneficiaries also received entrepreneurship and financial literacy training through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Koromah said graduates are expected to receive start-up kits, including sewing machines and other materials, to help them establish small businesses. The initiative also provides for micro-grants to support existing enterprises.

"Today, we are not simply celebrating the graduation of over 257 women living with disabilities. We are celebrating the triumph of possibility over limitation, dignity over dependency, and opportunity over exclusion," he stated.

The project was launched on October 10, 2025, following a national conference that brought together more than 800 women and girls with disabilities to discuss empowerment, education and healthcare challenges.

Koromah thanked the government and development partners, including ArcelorMittal Liberia, Bea Mountain, LPRC and the National Port Authority, for supporting the initiative.

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He disclosed that the Office of the Second Lady is seeking additional partnerships to expand the program beyond Montserrado County.

Editorial note: The original story gives the graduation date as Friday, October 10, 2026. However, October 10 fell on a Saturday, while Friday following the October 28 announcement is October 30, 2026. The date should be confirmed before publication.