Liberia: CBL Salary Disclosure Sparks House Uproar

The disclosure of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Deputy Governor's salary and benefits during a recent Senate confirmation hearing has sparked debate in the House of Representatives, with lawmakers calling for a comprehensive review of salaries and allowances paid to senior government officials.

The move followed separate communications from Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo K. Mulbah and Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa H. Bility, seeking greater transparency in public sector compensation.

The lawmakers called for a review of government officials' earnings and proposed withholding passage of the national budget until the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) submits a comprehensive report on salaries and benefits.

In his communication, Representative Mulbah requested that Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan provide detailed information on government officials receiving monthly salaries and benefits exceeding US$5,000, including ministers, directors, governors and commissioners.

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Mulbah argued that excessive allowances and benefits paid to certain public officials place an unnecessary burden on government finances and should be reviewed.

"It is my firm conviction that the extensive allowances currently granted to this select group, including housing allowances, scratch cards, and external medical provisions alongside existing health insurance, constitute an unsustainable drain on government funds," he stated.

He further maintained that where such benefits are protected by existing laws, the Legislature should consider repealing or amending those provisions to ensure greater accountability in public spending.

"If these exorbitant benefits and allowances are protected by existing statutes, we must immediately initiate legislative action to repeal those laws," Mulbah urged.

During Tuesday's session, lawmakers also discussed their own compensation, disclosing that members of the House receive slightly more than US$4,000 in monthly salaries, along with at least L$300,000 in additional payments.

Some lawmakers argued that despite their compensation, they frequently use personal resources to address pressing needs in their constituencies while facing public criticism over their earnings.

The debate comes amid growing legislative concerns over disparities in salaries and benefits across government institutions and the need to ensure responsible management of public resources.

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Meanwhile, the House Plenary has forwarded the communications to its Committees on Ways, Means and Finance and Public Accounts for review.

The committees are expected to report their findings and recommendations to Plenary within two weeks.