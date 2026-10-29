Liberia: No Employee Salary Reduced Since 2024

-CSA Director-General Joekai Defends Boakai Administration

Monrovia, October 28,2026: Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah Joekai has defended Boakai administration's handling of public sector salaries, insisting government has not reduced wages of any employee since taking office in 2024.

Joekai in a statement issued yesterday argued Liberia's long-standing salary harmonization process was never properly implemented, alleging government workers' salaries were unlawfully reduced in past, with resulting savings used to recruit politically connected individuals onto government payroll.

According to CSA chief, current administration is addressing problem by gradually increasing salaries and ensuring qualified professionals and legitimate volunteers are included on government's payroll.

He maintained government's approach is aimed at improving quality of public workforce and strengthening productivity across government institutions.

Joekai said administration's progress is reflected in competence of public servants and their performance, dismissing claims that government has reduced employees' salaries since 2024.

The CSA director-general's remarks come amid ongoing public discussions about salary harmonization, compensation and management of Liberia's government payroll. Press Release.