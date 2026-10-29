Liberia: AML Steps Up Workplace Mental Health Awareness

-Engages employees and contractors across more than 60 work areas in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties

MONROVIA, Liberia, October 28, 2026: ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has concluded a five-day mental health awareness campaign across its operations in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties, aimed at promoting psychological wellbeing, reducing workplace stigma and strengthening employee safety.

The campaign, launched October 5 in observance of World Mental Health Day 2026, engaged employees and contractors across more than 60 work areas under the theme, "Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change."

Facilitated by AML's Employee Wellbeing Team, the initiative focused on stress management, early detection of fatigue and burnout, peer support and access to confidential counseling services.

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AML Employee Assistance and Wellbeing Coordinator Lydia Gahwo said the campaign recorded strong participation and encouraged employees to speak openly about mental health challenges.

"Employee participation remained consistently high throughout the week, demonstrating a growing interest in mental health and wellbeing," Gahwo said.

She noted that the discussions helped address misconceptions about mental health and encouraged workers to recognize psychological wellbeing as an important aspect of their personal and professional lives.

The campaign also emphasized the relationship between mental health and workplace safety, particularly in mining operations where fatigue, stress and reduced concentration can increase occupational risks.

AML Head of Health and Safety Ahmad Massaquoi said protecting employees requires attention to both their physical and psychological wellbeing.

"Safety in a high-risk mining environment extends well beyond physical protection and protective gear; it starts with the mental clarity and peace of mind of every worker on shift," Massaquoi stated.

He said prioritizing psychological safety would help employees remain alert, support colleagues and reduce workplace hazards.

According to the company, the campaign also generated interest among supervisors in identifying early warning signs of stress and supporting employees experiencing psychological difficulties.

Following the initiative, AML plans to expand peer support training, integrate mental health discussions into regular workplace safety meetings and provide specialized coaching for supervisors.

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The company said employees in Yekepa and Buchanan will continue to access confidential counseling, professional referrals and other assistance through its Employee Wellbeing Program, Medical Services and Human Resources Department.

AML said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to promote a safer, healthier and more supportive working environment across its operations.