Kenya: Over 130 Ugandan Golfers Head to Kenya for I&m Bank Katogo Golf Series Season Two

More than 130 Ugandan golfers will travel to Kenya on Saturday, October 31, for Season Two of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series, dubbed the Migingo Skirmishes, at Limuru Country Club.

The contingent comprises golfers from some of Uganda's leading golf clubs, including Entebbe Club, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Uganda Golf Club and Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

The event marks the fourth cross-border tournament under the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series. Previous editions have been held at Limuru Country Club, Kigali Golf Resort & Villas and Entebbe Club, highlighting the series' growing regional appeal.

The tournament's name, Migingo Skirmishes, draws playful inspiration from Migingo Island, a tiny but densely populated island on Lake Victoria. The island has a unique identity and strategic importance to Kenyan and Ugandan fishing communities because of its location.

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Katogo captain Elly Mukasa, who has witnessed the growth of the cross-border events, said the tournaments have become some of the series' major highlights. He noted that this weekend's competition will bring together golfers from Uganda and Kenya for another round of sporting rivalry, networking and regional engagement.

"The quarterly events of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series are among the most anticipated outings for our members and the wider golfing community. The cross-border tournaments offer an experience that goes beyond golf, and we are excited to return to Kenya for another memorable event," he said.

Following Uganda's victory in the most recent edition at Entebbe Club, Katogo Golf chairman Kibuuka emphasized that the initiative extends beyond competition, focusing on building lasting relationships among golfers and stakeholders across the region.

"Over the past few years, we have built strong relationships with golf stakeholders across the region, and we believe these connections will continue to create value well into the future," he said.

As a regional financial institution with a presence across East Africa, I&M Bank continues to support initiatives that foster connections across its markets.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda, said Ugandan golfers travelling to Kenya would benefit from convenient cross-border payments through the bank's Multi-Currency Prepaid Card, which supports multiple currencies, including the Kenyan shilling and the US dollar.

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"As Ugandan golfers travel to Kenya this weekend, they will enjoy seamless transactions through the I&M Bank Multi-Currency Prepaid Card, which supports multiple currencies, including the Kenyan shilling and US dollar. We want our customers to know that I&M Bank is 'On Your Side' wherever they go," she said.

The tournament will conclude with a denim-and-white-themed 19th-hole experience featuring Ugandan and Kenyan cuisine, music and entertainment, bringing the sporting event to a celebratory close.