Uganda: Rotary District 9213 Marks World Polio Day With Two Immunisation Drives and Dental Chair Unit Donation

Rotary District 9213 marked World Polio Day on Saturday, 24 October 2026, with polio immunisation activities in Bweyogerere and Kintintale, alongside the donation of dental equipment valued at UGX 20 million to Bweyogerere Health Centre III.

At Bweyogerere Health Centre III, approximately 100 children received polio vaccinations. The commemoration drew about 100 community members and approximately 150 Rotarians and Rotaractors. The event was organised with the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere-Namboole and participating clubs RC Manyangwa and RC Najjera, under the district campaign message, "One District. One Promise. END POLIO NOW."

Uganda's Ministry of Health played a central role in the immunisation exercise, providing healthcare personnel, clinical supplies, vaccine cold-chain arrangements, transport for health workers and the vaccination services delivered to children.

Following the Bweyogerere activities, District Governor Gerald Obai, who attended as Chief Guest, District PolioPlus Officer PAG Edith Mujwisa, and other members of the District 9213 PolioPlus Committee proceeded to Kintintale, Kampala. The Rotary Club of Port Bell organised a separate polio immunisation exercise there, reportedly reaching approximately 200 children.

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Harris International provided substantial in-kind support at the Bweyogerere commemoration, supplying drinking water, soft drinks and biscuits for participants. The contribution helped support the day's community activities.

Beyond the immunisation activities, the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere-Namboole donated a dental chair unit valued at UGX 20 million to Bweyogerere Health Centre III. The equipment includes an adjustable reclining dental chair and accompanying treatment components, and is intended to strengthen oral healthcare services at the facility.

PAG Edith Mujwisa emphasised the need for continued vaccination and cooperation between Rotary, health authorities and communities:

Every child vaccinated brings us one step closer to a polio-free world. We have made extraordinary progress, but we cannot afford to become complacent. The success of today's immunization exercise demonstrates what can be achieved when Rotary, the Ministry of Health, and our communities work together. Our commitment must continue until polio is completely eradicated."

Rotary International launched PolioPlus in 1985 and, together with global partners, has helped reduce wild poliovirus cases by more than 99.9% since 1988.

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Uganda's experience also demonstrates the importance of surveillance. In May 2024, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 was detected in wastewater in Mbale City. Following a coordinated public-health response, that outbreak was formally closed in May 2026.

District 9213 urged Rotary and Rotaract clubs to continue supporting eradication through three actions: Educate, Advocate and Give. Its World Polio Day events highlighted the importance of protecting children through vaccination and sustaining the partnerships required to finish the job.