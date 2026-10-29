West Africa: FG, Waho Seek Regional Plan to Retain Health Workers, Tackle Japa Syndrome

Abuja — The federal government has canvassed stronger regional cooperation and practical measures to address migration of health workers and improve healthcare delivery across West Africa.

The government's position came just as the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) said that Africa accounts for 24 percent of global disease burden but only three percent of global health workforce.

Quoting 2025 UK report, WAHO said that 85,000 to 90,000 Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses were registered in UK.

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The further organization projected that additional 4.2 million workers will be needed by 2030,

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adekunle Salako, while declaring open a meeting to review the regional work plan for motivation and retention of health workers in ECOWAS member countries said there are lans to grow the number of health workers in Africa.

The meeting, organised by West African Health Organisation (WAHO), seeks to develop strategies for retaining skilled professionals, improving workforce planning and strengthening health systems across the sub-region.

Salako, represented by Dr. Ovuoraye John, Director and Head of Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, said regional plan will complement continental initiative targeting two million community health workers across Africa by 2028.

He said meeting coincided with 50th anniversary activities of West African College of Physicians and high-level African Union forum on community health workforce scheduled for Abuja from October 28 to 30.

According to him, simultaneous meetings reflect growing recognition that health workforce challenge requires coordinated action at national, regional and continental levels.

"We now know that we cannot do it alone in silos. We need every resource available to us as a country to get it right. The health workforce is the challenge that we are facing on our continent," Salako said.

He expressed satisfaction that three initiatives were taking place in Nigeria at same time, describing convergence as opportunity to align regional and continental priorities.

On public health security, Salako urged participants to observe Nigeria's Ebola prevention protocols, saying country had continued to allow public gatherings despite recording a confirmed case.

He said no additional cases have been recorded since initial confirmation, with contact tracing expanded to 53 persons as of Sunday, all monitored and those at risk tested negative.

He said index patient was recovering though evacuated to Switzerland earlier in day.

Representative of West African College of Surgeons, Prof. Foluso Owoeye, said success of healthcare systems depends not only on infrastructure but on competence, motivation and availability of health workers.

He described migration of health professionals, commonly called brain drain or japa, as major threat to sustainability and quality of healthcare in West Africa, warning those huge investments in training will have limited value if countries fail to create conditions for retention.

He urged that work plans contain practical measures, measurable targets, realistic timelines and clear responsibilities, with stronger links between training and retention, including mentorship, research and career advancement.

WAHO Director General, Prof. Palokinam Pitch, represented by Director of Public Health and Research, Prof. Joseph Olorunda, said Authority of Heads of State had directed that the document be completed to guide retention planning for next 5, 10, 15 and 20 years before presentation to Assembly of Health Ministers.

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Pitch said work had begun on harmonising training curricula, with 58 curricula developed to ease mobility of professionals across ECOWAS states.

He said region needs long-term planning to address departure of professionals amid growing challenges including non-communicable diseases and climate change.

WAHO said that Africa accounts for 24 percent of global disease burden but only three percent of health workforce, with projection of additional 4.2 million workers needed by 2030, while 2025 UK report showed 85,000 to 90,000 Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses registered in UK.

The proposed framework is expected to promote improved remuneration, supportive working environment, career development and evidence-based staffing for underserved communities.