Sudan: Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Calls On International Community Not to Overlook Ethiopian-UAE Aggression Against Sudan

Khartoum (SUNA) - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, called on the international community not to overlook the aggression by Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Sudanese territory against Sudanese territory.

Addressing the 67th Briefing Conference organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Wednesday under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid spoke about Ethiopia's support for the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia through drones launched from Ethiopian territory. He said Sudan reserved the right to defend itself and bring the matter to the attention of the international community, stressing that international justice institutions must take further action to halt the aggression.

Khalid said Ethiopia had continued its aggression against Sudan despite previous developments, adding that its conduct had become dangerous. He noted that Sudan maintained good relations with the Ethiopian people, but accused the Ethiopian government, with the UAE behind it, of disregarding those ties and continuing drone attacks against the Sudanese people.

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He stressed that the strategic objective of Sudanese forces was to defeat the terrorist militia, which he said was backed by regional countries and others beyond the region. He affirmed that the relevant Sudanese institutions were capable of protecting the country and that Sudan would continue its efforts both to defend itself and to inform the international community of the situation.