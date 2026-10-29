South Africa: SSA Operation Targeting EFF Lacked National Security Basis, Court Told

Project Mayibuye should have been stopped before it started. Instead, the Gauteng High Court heard, the secret State Security Agency operation went ahead, targeted the EFF and had millions channelled through it.

The EFF was targeted in a State Security Agency (SSA) operation despite there being nothing to suggest the party posed a threat to national security, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday, 28 October.

That was the evidence of Mr D, a former SSA official whose identity is protected by a court order, as he testified about Project Mayibuye, a 2015 operation that has been linked to efforts to gather intelligence on the EFF and exploit divisions within the party.

The evidence emerged during the trial of former SSA officials Thulani "Silence" Dlomo and Patrick Mshothola, who are accused of fraud and theft involving R12-million allegedly channelled through Project Mayibuye.

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"Is there anything that indicates that the EFF was a threat to national security?" asked advocate Terry Motau, who is assisting the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) on the case.

"No," replied Mr D.

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