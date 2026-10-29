Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Develop a Framework for Food Radioanalysis Certification

Nairobi — TANZANIA and Kenya have agreed to develop a mutual recognition framework for food radioanalysis certification within three months, in a move expected to reduce duplicate testing, lower compliance costs and ease cross-border trade.

The agreement was reached during the first bilateral meeting between the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) and the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) in Nairobi, where the two institutions signed an agreement to establish a Joint Technical Working Group to develop the framework.

According to information from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, once concluded, the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) is expected to minimise border delays and facilitate the smoother movement of food and related food-chain products between the two countries.

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The initiative seeks to address certification challenges affecting food traders, while reducing the need for repeated testing of products already subjected to radioanalysis procedures.

The meeting also explored the development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen long-term institutional and regulatory cooperation between the two authorities.

The Tanzania High Commission in Nairobi participated in the meeting as part of efforts to advance economic diplomacy, address non-tariff barriers and strengthen bilateral trade relations.