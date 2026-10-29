Malawi: Immigration Office Under Siege As Angry Passport Seekers Vent Fury Over Delays

Tempers boiled over at the Immigration Department's regional headquarters in Lilongwe after frustrated passport applicants clashed with officials over persistent delays in the printing of travel documents.

Anger had reportedly been building since Monday, with scores of applicants complaining they had been left waiting for passports while immigration officials allegedly blamed ongoing network problems for the growing backlog.

The simmering tensions finally erupted into violence after angry scenes outside the offices escalated from chanting protests into outright disorder.

"People were already angry yesterday afternoon, but things got much worse this morning shortly after the offices opened," said a witness who asked not to be identified.

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"The protesters smashed some office windows and also damaged the rear windscreen of a vehicle belonging to a member of staff."

Police officers were quickly deployed to restore order as the situation spiralled out of control. Witnesses said immigration officers armed with steel rods were assisted by police, who fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Barricades were later erected on roads leading to the offices to prevent further unrest.

Several people were arrested during the chaos, although officers at the scene declined to reveal how many had been detained or provide details on the full extent of the damage.

Immigration authorities have yet to comment on the disturbances or explain the passport printing delays that sparked the angry protests.