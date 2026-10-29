Malawi: Chakwera Replaces Kampondeni With Mpekasambo - Mumba and Kapondamgaga Sidelined

After blaming members of his inner circle for misleading him and contributing to the Malawi Congress Party's 2025 election defeat, former president Lazarus Chakwera is embarking on a dramatic overhaul of his political team as he eyes a return to power in 2030.

In one of the first signs of a changing of the guard, Sean Kampondeni has been replaced as Chakwera's personal assistant by Kelvin Mpekasambo, who has swiftly emerged as a key figure in the former president's plans for a political comeback.

Sources say Chakwera is also considering major changes to his future presidential ticket. If endorsed as the MCP's torchbearer for the 2030 elections, he is expected to drop Vitumbiko as his running mate and select a new deputy for the campaign.

Another casualty of the shake-up could be Prince Kapondamgaga, the former chief of staff and one of Chakwera's most trusted lieutenants.

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Kapondamgaga is reportedly harbouring ambitions of becoming MCP president himself, a development said to have strained relations within the party's upper ranks.

Chakwera is also reshaping his media and communications operation.

He has chosen legislator Gift Nankhuni to serve as his spokesperson as part of efforts to refresh the party's public image ahead of the next electoral battle.

Despite the sweeping changes, several senior allies are expected to retain prominent roles.

Chakwera is understood to be sticking with Simplex Chithyola, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda, the MCP secretary general, Jessie Kabwila, the party spokesperson, and Moses Kunkuyu, who remains campaign director.

In a further sign of his determination to remain at the helm, Chakwera is reportedly seeking to persuade the MCP to amend its constitution at the party convention, paving the way for him to become the party's presidential candidate for a fourth consecutive national election.

The proposed changes are likely to trigger intense debate within MCP as Chakwera seeks to reassert his authority and position himself for another shot at State House in 2030.