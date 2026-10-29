Nigeria: Kano Assembly Approves State Police, Reduces 2026 Budget

28 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved a bill to enable the state government to establish its own police force.

The House Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, said the move followed the adoption of amendments made by the House of Representatives to facilitate the establishment of state police across the country.In a related development, the assembly has approved a proposal by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to reduce the state's 2026 budget to reflect changes in its revenue projections.The state had initially approved a budget of N1.477 trillion for 2026.

However, the assembly said a decline in federal allocations following changes to the tax laws had necessitated a downward review of the budget.The revised budget was reduced from N1.477 trillion to N1.222 trillion and approved by the assembly to align government spending with the state's current revenue outlook.

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