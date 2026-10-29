Nigeria: Cybersecurity - EFCC Strengthens Digital Systems to Combat Financial Crimes - Official

The official said EFCC embarked on a digital transformation programme to reduce manual processes, improve access to information, automate workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is strengthening its digital systems and cybersecurity capabilities to combat increasingly sophisticated financial crimes.

EFCC chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede, represented by Nwanyinma Okeanu, deputy director, public affairs department of the commission, said this at the second edition of the International Cybersecurity Conference (ICSC) 2026 in Abuja on Tuesday.

The two-day conference has its theme as 'Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI: Defending Minds, Networks and Nations'.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Olukoyede said criminals were increasingly exploiting digital technologies to target thousands of people, move funds across borders and conceal their activities.

"For us in law enforcement, the message is clear: as crime evolves, our response must evolve with it," he said.

He said the commission had embarked on a digital transformation programme to reduce manual processes, improve access to information, automate workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

According to him, the initiative has produced several digital platforms supporting the commission's operations, including the e-Petition Platform, Enterprise Case Management System (ECMS), Fraud Risk Assessment and Management System, and Asset Management System.

"Every new system and digital service creates opportunities, but it also introduces risks," he said.

The EFCC chairman said the anti-graft agency was strengthening network and information security, improving security monitoring and access controls, and enhancing incident response mechanisms.

Momo Cyprus, the chairman of the Defence, Intelligence and Security Committee of the Liberian Senate, called for responsible use of AI to protect citizens, institutions and national security.

Mr Cyprus, who represents Lofa County in his country's senate, said AI offered significant opportunities to improve public services, expand education, accelerate research and empower African innovators.

However, he warned that the technology could also be exploited to spread disinformation, facilitate fraud and undermine public confidence in political institutions.

"Our task is not to fear technological progress, but to ensure that it serves humanity responsibly," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian senator cited the 2026 African Cyber Threat Assessment Report by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), which highlighted the growing sophistication of cybercrime and the increasing use of AI by criminals.

He called for digital literacy, critical thinking, public awareness and responsible communication to help citizens identify and avoid online deception.

"We must encourage every citizen to pause, verify and act carefully before sharing information or responding to suspicious requests," Cyprus said.

On defending networks, Mr Cyprus said governments, banks, hospitals, communication systems and energy infrastructure increasingly depended on secure digital networks to function effectively.

He said Liberia had taken steps to strengthen its cybersecurity framework through the Cybercrime Act of 2025 and the National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2025 to 2029 with ways of creating adequate implementation in mind.

The two-day conference brought together policymakers, cybersecurity professionals, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening digital resilience in the age of AI.

(NAN)