Ethiopia Receives 12 Russian SU-35 Fighter Jets, Plans to Acquire Four S-400 Air Defense Batteries

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia has taken delivery of 12 Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets and will receive four S-400 air defense system batteries, announcing a significant expansion of the country's military capabilities amid growing security concerns in the Horn of Africa.

"In accordance with our prior agreement with the Russian government, we have today taken delivery of the first twelve Su-35 4++ Generation fighter jets," Abiy said in a statement, adding that Ethiopia would also acquire four S-400 air defense batteries.

He said the deliveries marked a new milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen national defense, claiming that the growing readiness of Ethiopia's armed forces would enable the country to "preemptively deter aggression."

Abiy, who is in Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for facilitating the delivery ahead of schedule, saying the aircraft arrived "a year ahead of our agreed schedule."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"By equipping itself with these fighter jets, Ethiopia has taken the lead among Sub-Saharan African nations," he said, describing the acquisitions as a boost to national sovereignty and regional stability.

The announcement follows a series of reported Russian arms deliveries that have expanded Ethiopia's military inventory in recent years, including trainer and light combat aircraft, electronic warfare equipment and short-range air defense systems.

In January 2026, Defense Express, a Ukrainian defense publication, reported that Russia had delivered up to six Yak-130 jet trainer and light combat aircraft to Ethiopia, along with what it described as at least one Orion reconnaissance and strike drone. The aircraft were observed at the Ethiopian Air Force's Bishoftu airbase during the Aviation Expo 2026, according to the publication.

However, the reported Orion delivery remains unconfirmed. In an October 2026 analysis, Defense Express said footage cited as evidence of the drone's presence in Ethiopia appeared to show a different aircraft, potentially the Ethiopian-developed Negash, and that no visual confirmation of the Orion's deployment had emerged.

In March this year, Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence, Vasily Osmakov, met in Moscow with Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the defence sector.

Russia has also reportedly supplied Ethiopia with the Krasukha-4 mobile electronic warfare system, which was displayed during the Ethiopian National Defense Forces' anniversary celebrations in Addis Abeba in October 2023. The system is designed to disrupt radar and other electronic sensors, adding an electronic warfare capability to Ethiopia's military inventory.

Ethiopia has also operated Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense systems. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's arms-transfer data, as summarized by Risk Book, lists approximately four Pantsir-S1 systems delivered in 2019. More recently, Defense Express reported that Ethiopia had acquired Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense systems, which it described as a Chinese counterpart to the Russian Pantsir, with at least two units observed in footage circulated in September 2026.

The latest announcement would represent a further expansion of Ethiopia's air combat and air defense capabilities if the stated deliveries and planned acquisitions proceed as described. The Su-35 is a multirole fighter designed to engage aerial and ground targets, while the S-400 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system intended to intercept aircraft and certain missile threats.

Ethiopia has long relied on Russian aircraft. Its existing inventory has included Su-27 fighters acquired in the 1990s, two Su-30K aircraft delivered in January 2024, and older Su-25 ground-attack aircraft and MiG-23BN fighters, according to Defense Express. These aircraft have formed part of the country's combat aviation fleet alongside more recent acquisitions from other suppliers.

The expansion of Russian military cooperation has also extended beyond weapons procurement. In October 2025, Addis Standard reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had expressed Moscow's readiness to align military cooperation with Ethiopia's priorities following talks with Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos. The two countries have also pursued cooperation in other sectors, including energy and scientific development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Data compiled by Risk Book from major arms-transfer records indicates that Russia was Ethiopia's largest supplier of major arms between 2016 and 2025, accounting for 43% of deliveries by volume, followed by Ukraine at 25%. Aircraft accounted for 34% of Ethiopia's major arms imports during the period. These figures measure the volume of major arms transfers rather than their financial value.

Abiy did not disclose the financial value of the Su-35 acquisition, the terms of the agreement or the expected delivery schedule for the four S-400 batteries. The announcement also did not provide further technical details about the aircraft delivered or indicate when the planned air defense systems would enter service.