Namibia Transfers Six of 142 Zambian Inmates

Namibia has transferred six Zambian inmates serving prison sentences in the country to Zambia to complete the remainder of their sentences closer to their families.

The transfer took place on Tuesday at the Katima Mulilo border post in the Zambezi region.

The six male inmates are among 142 Zambian nationals serving sentences in Namibian correctional facilities.

This is the third transfer of inmates between Namibia and Zambia since the two countries signed an agreement in 2012 which allows prisoners to serve their sentences in their home countries.

A total of 46 inmates have been transferred under the agreement since its signing.

Zambia Correctional Service senior assistant commissioner and regional commander Jonathan Jere says serving sentences closer to their families would help inmates receive the support they need during rehabilitation.

Jere said family support plays an important role in helping offenders change their behaviour and reduce the chances of committing further crimes after their release.