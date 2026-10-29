Zimbabwe: No Special Treatment for Govt Drivers in Traffic Enforcement - ZRP

28 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that all motorists, including drivers of government vehicles will be subject to enforcement under the Electronic Traffic Management System as authorities step up efforts to curb reckless driving and improve road safety.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the system was now operational at 20 sites with the technology intended to strengthen traffic law enforcement, ease congestion and improve public safety.

Speaking during a media visit to the Electronic Traffic Management System Command Centre at CID Headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Nyathi said the system was designed to promote responsible driving rather than unfairly penalise motorists.

"The system is there and it is there to stay. But it is not there to punish innocent Zimbabweans. It is there to deal with erratic driving in the country," he said.

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Nyathi said journalists had an important role in helping the public understand how the system operates and the benefits it is expected to bring.

He said giving the media first-hand access to the command centre would enable journalists to explain the technology and address public concerns about its implementation.

"Your appreciation of this system will assist us to help Zimbabwe understand and appreciate how the traffic management system operates for the benefit of road safety, for the benefit of dealing with the issue of maintenance of law and order in the country," he said.

The police chief also acknowledged concerns about traffic congestion in Harare, saying the force was working with local authorities to find solutions.

"We have taken note of the issue of traffic congestion in the city where the police is working together with local authorities to make sure that those issues are addressed," he said.

Nyathi said police had also noted reports of criminal activity in areas around Mupedzanhamo, where people were allegedly being targeted at night, particularly after 10pm.

He said the concerns would be considered as authorities worked to improve public safety.

Nyathi urged motorists to obey traffic regulations, stressing that cooperation between the police, the media and the public was essential to improving road safety.

He said the electronic enforcement system would apply equally to all drivers, regardless of whether they were operating private or government vehicles.

"So we won't spare anyone, whether it's a government vehicle or not. That's why I say we are in this together, the media, the police and all Zimbabweans," he said.

The system forms part of broader efforts to enforce traffic laws, reduce congestion and strengthen the maintenance of law and order, as police seek to encourage greater discipline on the country's roads.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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