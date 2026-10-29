Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Newly Acquired Defense Systems Boost Ethiopia's Strategic Deterrence

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has emphasized that Ethiopia's latest acquisition of advanced military hardware will substantially bolster the nation's defensive capabilities.

Ethiopia has taken delivery of its first 12 Su-35 4++ generation fighter jets and is set to receive four batteries of S-400 air defense systems.

The Prime Minister described the move as a significant milestone in Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen its national defense and security capabilities.

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This deployment follows prior high-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that expediting this critical delivery ahead of schedule represents a major milestone for the country's defense architecture.

Detailing the capabilities of the newly acquired fleet, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Su-35 is recognized globally as a premier generation-technological aircraft. Designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, the jets possess exceptional combat agility.

Furthermore, their advanced radar systems can detect and intercept cruise missiles and ballistic threats from far and near.

This gives Ethiopia unmatched regional air defense coverage, the Prime Minister underscored.

Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, the Prime Minister Abiy stressed that robust preparation during times of peace is essential to insulate the nation from external vulnerabilities.

"If we fail to build this capability, surviving as a country in our region will become difficult. Because of this, we have been training personnel, and the Su-35s we have now been equipped adequately help defend Ethiopia's airspace. Above all, however, countries with sufficient preparation are not easily defied. Preparation averts conflict."

As the first nation in Sub- Sahara Africa to harness such advanced military capabilities, Ethiopia has significantly strengthened its deterrent framework.

The Prime Minister noted that these upgrades ensure the country's defense forces are fully equipped to protect national interests and secure a stable future for coming generations.

Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy expressed profound gratitude to President Putin, acknowledging him as a close friend of Ethiopia who consistently supports the country's development and security.

He congratulated the Ethiopian Air Force and the public, affirming that continuous capacity building remains the cornerstone of a strong and resilient nation.