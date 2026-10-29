Uganda: Govt Sets December 2027 Deadline to Train Health Skills Leaders in 16,200 Schools

The Ministry of Education and Sports has set December 2027 as the deadline for ensuring that all 16,200 primary and secondary schools in Uganda have at least one trained leader to oversee health and life skills education.

State Minister for Education and Sports Peter Ogwang said implementation of the National Framework for Education on Health and Life Skills would begin in the first term of 2027, with progress monitored through the education management information system.

The target covers 15,000 primary schools and 1,200 secondary schools, while the ministry plans to present its first annual progress report to Parliament by October 2027.

The report will detail enrolment, programme delivery and outcome indicators to track whether the framework is being implemented across the country.

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Ogwang said the programme would require coordination among government institutions responsible for education, health, gender and social development, as well as development partners and the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity.

"Health and life skills cannot be taught in isolation; they require coordinated actions across education, health, social protection and governance," he said.

The framework is intended to equip learners with age-appropriate knowledge and practical skills to protect their health and safety, build respectful relationships, recognise risks and make informed decisions.

It is organised around five modules: growth and human development; relationships; life skills and keeping safe; health and well-being; and building responsible citizens.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda said implementation would also require parents, teachers, health workers, religious and cultural leaders to reinforce the lessons taught in schools.

"Many times, what children learn at school is undone at home," Turyagyenda said, urging parents and caregivers to support the programme.

She said schools and educational institutions were expected to begin implementing the framework in January 2027, with the ministry periodically assessing teachers' delivery, learners' understanding and parental participation.

Ogwang said the programme would also be aligned with the Children's Act and other child-protection safeguards, including provisions against violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

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The ministry will work with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to ensure implementation complies with child-protection requirements, he said.

The programme is aligned with the Fourth National Development Plan, which identifies human capital development as a priority, and the National Resistance Movement manifesto for 2026-2031, according to Ogwang.

The government says the framework is intended to support children's health, safety and development while preparing them to contribute to national productivity.

However, the planned school-level training targets and progress reports will be key measures of whether the programme reaches learners nationwide.