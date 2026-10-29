Uganda: Janet Museveni Warns of Rising Teenage Pregnancy, Sexual Activity Among Youth

First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has raised concern over teenage pregnancy, early marriages, sexually transmitted infections and substance abuse among young people, calling for stronger family guidance and life-skills education.

Mrs Museveni also cited mental health challenges, violence against children, malnutrition and the misuse of digital technology as growing concerns threatening the wellbeing and future of Uganda's young population.

Her concerns were contained in a speech delivered by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa during the launch of the National Framework for Education on Health and Life Skills.

"Currently, Uganda, like any other country, is experiencing significant challenges such as high cases of premature sexual activities, teenage pregnancy, early marriages, Sexually Transmitted Infections, HIV, violence against children, alcohol and substance abuse," she said in the speech.

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The framework seeks to equip children and young people with knowledge, values and practical skills to make responsible decisions and prepare for adulthood.

Mrs Museveni, who is also Minister of Education and Sports, said education should go beyond academic knowledge and qualifications to help young people understand their responsibilities and fulfil their potential.

Uganda has an estimated population of 45.9 million people, with 50.5 per cent below the age of 19, according to figures cited in her address.

She said the country's future would largely depend on the values, character and habits instilled in young people, urging parents, teachers, religious leaders, the media and other stakeholders to take greater responsibility for their upbringing.

The First Lady particularly emphasised self-control in sexual matters, saying young people needed guidance on how their choices could affect their health, education, relationships and future families.

"Our young people need clear, compassionate, and truthful guidance here. They must understand that sexual choices carry consequences for their health, education, relationships, aspirations, and future families," she said.

She urged young people to delay sexual activity, arguing that abstinence would give them time to pursue education, personal development and their future ambitions.

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Mrs Museveni also criticised the promotion of lifestyles through bars, discos, obscene entertainment and uncensored digital content, saying such influences could undermine young people's values.

She called for stronger parental involvement and mentorship, urging adults to guide young people through open and honest conversations rather than silence, condemnation or fear.

The national framework provides guidelines for developing age-appropriate and culturally sensitive health and life-skills education for children and young people.

Mrs Museveni called for a coordinated approach involving government institutions, schools, families, religious and cultural institutions, civil society organisations and the media to implement the framework.

She recognised the contribution of the steering committee chaired by former Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Institute for Women's Health and other stakeholders involved in developing the framework.

She urged stakeholders to use their platforms in homes, schools, places of worship and communities to equip young people with values and life skills, saying the government was committed to supporting the development of future leaders.