Uganda: NRM Luweero Shortlists Three Candidates for District Administrator Post

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) leadership in Luweero District has shortlisted three candidates for the position of district administrator, with their names forwarded to the party secretariat for a final decision.

The shortlisted candidates are Jackline Suubi, who previously contested in the NRM primaries for the Luweero District Woman Member of Parliament seat; Faridah Nakazibwe; and Fred Kamya.

The development followed a meeting of the Luweero District Executive Committee (DEC) held at Luweero Guest House and attended by district party leaders, including NRM parliamentary flag bearers, the district chairperson flag bearer, ex-officials and other committee members.

The meeting was chaired by Christine Nakabugo, the NRM deputy district chairperson, who called on members to remain united and work together to strengthen the party in the district.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nakabugo urged party leaders to put aside their differences and prioritise the interests of the organisation, saying unity was essential to rebuilding the party's support base and strengthening grassroots mobilisation across the district.

She emphasised the need for effective leadership and coordination to help the party address internal challenges and improve its performance.

The incoming district administrator is expected to help reconcile party members, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and sensitise leaders about the NRM government's achievements.

The position also requires high standards of integrity, respect and professionalism in managing party affairs.

Gadaffi Nasur, the NRM flag bearer for Katikamu North Constituency, also appealed to party members to reconcile their differences and work together to strengthen the organisation.

"Let us put our differences aside and reconcile as members of the same family so that we can work together to strengthen our party," Nasur said.

He attributed some of the party's electoral setbacks to internal divisions, particularly the tendency of some members who lose in NRM primaries to contest as independent candidates.

"NRM is its own opposition. For example, in the recent elections, we saw people who failed in the primaries coming back as independent candidates, and that is why most of us failed to win elections. The opposition was more organised than us, so we need to restrategise and fix our house," Nasur added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged party leaders to address internal weaknesses, improve coordination and strengthen mobilisation if the NRM is to regain support among voters in Luweero District.

The three shortlisted candidates are now awaiting a decision from the NRM secretariat, which will determine who takes up the district administrator position.