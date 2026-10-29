Uganda: Funding Shortage Leaves Children Stranded in Remand Homes After Completing Sentences

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has raised concern over the growing number of children stranded in remand homes and rehabilitation facilities after completing their sentences, citing inadequate funding for their reintegration into their families and communities.

Emilly Ajambo, the Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs, said the ministry lacks the financial resources needed to transport and resettle the children, leaving some in detention facilities beyond their prescribed sentences.

Ajambo made the remarks during a ministry retreat in Jinja City, where senior officials are reviewing the previous financial year's budget performance and identifying priority areas for the next financial year.

She said the funding shortfall had undermined the ministry's ability to fulfil its mandate of reintegrating children who have completed their sentences into their communities.

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Ajambo cited the Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Centre, where she recently found more than 50 juveniles who had completed their sentences but could not return home because the ministry lacked the resources to facilitate their resettlement.

"I was in Kampiringisa and found over 50 juveniles who have completed their sentences, but they are unable to be resettled in their communities. They are still there, consuming food, yet we have limited food," Ajambo said.

She explained that the failure to reintegrate the children had placed additional pressure on the already constrained resources allocated to remand homes and rehabilitation facilities across the country.

According to Ajambo, the ministry receives only Shs 50 million quarterly, amounting to Shs 200 million annually, to cover fuel costs for transporting children back to their communities.

She said the allocation was insufficient to meet the reintegration needs of children held in remand homes and at the national rehabilitation centre.

Ajambo also revealed that the ministry had been allocated Shs 1 billion to manage remand homes, but the funds were nearly exhausted following the early release of a substantial portion of the budget.

"We get Shs 1 billion for the welfare of juveniles in remand homes, but it is almost exhausted since we front-loaded," she said.

Ajambo further expressed concern over the increasing number of children facing criminal charges and those held on remand, saying the growing population had placed additional pressure on the country's juvenile justice facilities.

She said the seven remand homes and the National Rehabilitation Centre were designed to accommodate approximately 780 children but were currently holding more than 1,200.

The overcrowding has intensified pressure on food supplies, accommodation and other essential services, further straining the facilities' limited resources.

Ajambo singled out Naguru Remand Home, which she said houses more than 300 children aged between 12 and 17.

She also pointed to case backlogs as another challenge affecting children in remand homes, noting that some cases remain unresolved because of a shortage of judicial officers to handle juvenile matters.

In response, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde, directed ministry officials to write to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs over the matter.

Ministry seeks Shs 2 billion for remand homes

Ajambo said the ministry requires more than Shs 2 billion to adequately manage remand homes and rehabilitation facilities, yet it currently receives only Shs 1 billion.

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She said the funding gap continues to undermine the ministry's ability to provide adequate care for children in conflict with the law and facilitate the return of those who have completed their sentences to their families and communities.

The commissioner called for increased funding to address overcrowding, sustain the provision of essential services and support the reintegration of children who have completed their sentences.

She warned that keeping children in rehabilitation facilities after they have served their sentences places an unnecessary burden on the ministry's limited resources and delays their return to family and community life.

The ministry's retreat in Jinja is expected to provide an opportunity for its leadership to assess budget implementation challenges and identify priority areas requiring additional funding in the next financial year.