Nigeria Health Watch to Host Conference On Scaling Health Innovations

Themed "From Innovation to Impact: The Future of Health is Now", the conference will examine the financing, partnerships and health systems needed to move effective solutions beyond pilot projects and make them more widely available.

Nigeria Health Watch will host its 2026 Future of Health Conference in Abuja on Thursday to discuss how to expand the use of health innovations to improve healthcare delivery.

The event will bring together health leaders, policymakers, researchers and investors.

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Themed "From Innovation to Impact: The Future of Health is Now", the conference will examine the financing, partnerships and health systems needed to move effective solutions beyond pilot projects and make them more widely available.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, the organisers said the programme would feature 10 speakers, four innovation showcases and three side events.

The programme will cover access to healthcare, domestic pharmaceutical production, vaccine research, family planning and maternal health.

The organisation said the conference would also examine how existing policies and innovations are translating into measurable improvements in health outcomes, while identifying areas where progress has stalled.

In her remarks, Nigeria Health Watch Managing Director Vivianne Ihekweazu said effective innovations need support to reach more people.

"We need to provide innovations that work and the support to reach more people and improve health outcomes," she said.

"The Future of Health Conference brings together some of this evidence and explores the partnerships needed to put it into practice. This includes financing stronger health systems that can sustain more effective ways of delivering care."

She said the discussions should result in practical action.

"We want these conversations to lead to practical action, so that proven solutions become part of everyday healthcare delivery. Building that future is a shared responsibility, and the work continues now," she said.

From pilot projects to wider access

The organisation said two panel sessions would examine innovations addressing immediate health challenges and the conditions needed to expand their use.

The first, "Innovations That Save Lives Now", will focus on practical approaches to improving access, quality and health outcomes. Discussions will include digital tools, community-based interventions and new approaches to delivering care.

The second, "Scaling Health Where New Solutions Take Shape", will examine how promising ideas can become part of routine healthcare delivery through partnerships, investment and financing.

It said four partner showcases will present examples of innovations being applied across Nigeria's health system.

"Project HOPE will highlight efforts to expand access to point-of-care ultrasound in primary healthcare centres, while EngenderHealth will present digital approaches to strengthening accountability in primary healthcare," it said.

"The Solina Centre for International Development and Research will share examples of innovations advancing universal health coverage, while eHealth Africa will focus on climate-resilient health facilities."

The organisers added that a signature conversation with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will examine how institutions in Nigeria and across West Africa can take a leading role in vaccine trials.

According to the organisers, the session will address trial design, research site readiness, data ownership and regulatory review, with an emphasis on strengthening regional research capacity and epidemic preparedness.

It will also explore the coalition's 100 Days Mission and how its ENABLE study is deepening understanding of Lassa fever and strengthening Nigeria's capacity to conduct vaccine clinical trials.

A World Bank Group side event will examine opportunities to strengthen domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, the substances in medicines that produce their intended therapeutic effects.

The organisers said discussions would consider the investment, partnerships and manufacturing capacity needed to reduce dependence on imported pharmaceutical inputs.

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A separate session on family planning and maternal health will explore how to integrate services, strengthen financing and address barriers to quality care.

The organisers said the conference would create opportunities for innovators, policymakers, investors and development partners to build partnerships that help effective health solutions reach more people.

About the Future of Health Conference

The Future of Health Conference is a platform convened by Nigeria Health Watch to examine ideas, policies and innovations shaping healthcare in Nigeria.

Over the past decade, the organisation has explored the future of the country's health sector. The 2026 edition will focus on how those discussions and existing interventions can translate into improvements in healthcare access and delivery.

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communications and advocacy organisation that promotes improved health outcomes through informed commentary, evidence-based reporting and stakeholder engagement.