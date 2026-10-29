Uganda: Climate-Smart Farming Show Targets to Boost Coffee and Food Production in Zombo

Zombo, Uganda — Farmers in Zombo District are expected to engage agricultural experts and other stakeholders in a three-day trade show and coffee conference scheduled for November 11th-13th to promote improved farming practices and market access.

District Production Officer Dr. Walter Kumakech says the exhibition will showcase key agricultural value chains, including coffee, cassava, bananas, Irish potatoes, honey, dairy and aquaculture.

He explains that the district plans to increase coffee and food production through the distribution of seedlings and other farm inputs, emphasizing climate-smart agricultural practices to address issues of food insecurity caused by climate change.

District Tourism Officer Jovian Kayenyparwoth says the event will showcase the region's cultural heritage, including traditional dances and regalia from the Alur, Kebu, Lendu, Madi and Lugbara communities to promote the area's cultural identity alongside its agricultural potential.

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District Agricultural Officer Patrick Aneniu has called on farmers, traders, students, researchers and the public to attend, saying it will provide opportunities to share agricultural knowledge, explore markets and learn practical ways of adapting to climate change.

Chief Administrative Officer Robert Abenaitwe adds that the exhibition is expected to improve agricultural productivity and increase household incomes while equipping farmers with modern agricultural practices above traditional mentality.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Zombo exported 5.6 metric tonnes of parchment coffee in 2026.

The district authorities say their aim is to expand coffee production, with plans to increase yields from the current reported average of 0.1 kilogrammes per tree to three kilogrammes per tree.

Charles Etoma, the ministry's Regional Agricultural Officer for Arua, says the ministry will provide technical support to farmers.

The event is expected to bring together agricultural extension officers, researchers, development partners, civil society organisations, and cultural and religious leaders. The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is expected to attend as the Guest of Honour.