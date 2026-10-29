Malawi: Activists Chodzi, Kantuseya - Stop the Hot Air Over Presidency!

A growing political row over President Arthur Peter Mutharika's private visit to South Africa has prompted two civil society organisations to step in, warning against constitutional misinterpretation and political grandstanding.

The Malawi Civil Society-Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) and the Governance and Advocacy Group (GAG) used a joint press briefing on Wednesday to urge political leaders to act responsibly and respect constitutional principles amid mounting speculation over the President's absence from the country.

The groups, led by Fryson Chodzi of MaBLEM and Edward Kantuseya of GAG, said recent developments had left them deeply concerned. Among the issues they flagged were President Peter Mutharika's reported private visit to South Africa and opposition parties' demands that First Vice-President Jane Ansah address the nation on matters of national concern.

The intervention comes as opposition parties intensify calls for First Vice-President Jane Ansah to address the nation, arguing that Malawians deserve clarity on who is steering government affairs.

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MaBLEM and GAG pushed back firmly, insisting that the President's physical absence does not automatically create a vacancy at the top or transfer presidential powers to the vice-president.

While recognising the opposition's right to hold government to account, the organisations warned politicians against confusing public expectations with legally enforceable constitutional requirements.

The groups also turned up the pressure on the government, saying citizens need reassurance that the country is being effectively managed amid worsening hardship.

Malawians continue to endure fuel shortages, erratic electricity supply, shortages of essential medicines, foreign exchange constraints and a steady rise in the cost of living.

In a direct appeal to the country's political leadership, MaBLEM and GAG called on the Presidency, the Vice-Presidency and all political parties to embrace transparency, constitutionalism and constructive engagement.

They stressed that political disputes should be resolved through lawful democratic processes rather than inflammatory rhetoric, as tensions continue to simmer over the President's whereabouts.