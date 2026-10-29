Malawi: Minister Mukhito Apologises for Passport Delays, Promises Urgent Action

The Malawi government said Wednesday it is moving urgently to end persistent passport delays, which have left citizens unable to pursue jobs, education, medical care and business dealings, after disturbances at a Lilongwe immigration office left an officer injured and property damaged.

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito said in a statement that the ministry is aware of the problems and is pursuing "decisive measures" to resolve them.

He apologized to Malawians affected by the delays.

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The shortages stem largely from limits in a supply contract with Madras Security Printers, which provides for 100,000 passport booklets a year over five years, the ministry said.

Foreign exchange shortages affecting contract payments have also disrupted deliveries, and application backlogs have grown.

The ministry said it is prioritizing five steps: reviewing the supply contract to meet rising demand, working with the supplier and government institutions to resolve payment and delivery problems, boosting production capacity by addressing power and technical disruptions, clearing outstanding applications, and tightening oversight of processing standards.

The ministry said it will set up arrangements for verified emergency medical, educational and other urgent humanitarian travel.

Applicants with genuine emergencies should submit supporting documents to immigration offices.

The statement did not give a timeline for delivery of new booklets or for clearing the backlog.

The ministry said it will provide public updates on supplies, production, and backlog clearance once delivery schedules are confirmed.

Earlier Wednesday, disturbances at the Immigration Offices in Lilongwe injured an immigration officer and damaged property, the ministry said.

Minister Mukhito urged applicants to express their grievances through lawful channels.

"Violence cannot resolve these challenges," the ministry said in its statement.