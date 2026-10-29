Somalia: Somaliland Detains Journalist Without Charge After Interviewing Presidential Aspirant

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on authorities in the breakaway republic of Somaliland to release journalist Abdirahman Mohamed Ege, who has been held without charge since October 22 in the city of Hargeisa after interviewing a presidential aspirant.

"Abdirahman Mohamed Ege has committed no crime, and the fact that he has been arrested for doing his job is a worrying sign that Somaliland authorities do not respect press freedom," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Abdirahman should be released unconditionally and without delay."

On the morning of October 22, Abdirahman was summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa, and detained upon arrival, according to the Somaliland Journalists Association, and Abdikarim Saed Salah, deputy chairperson of Horn Cable TV, where the journalist works, who spoke to CPJ.

Abdikarim, who has visited Abdirahman several times in detention, told CPJ that the journalist was being questioned about his October 15 interview with Abdiqadir Sharay, who plans to stand for the presidency of the Federal Government of Somalia in national elections in 2027.

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Somalia has a tense relationship with Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Somaliland has not been recognized internationally, except for by Israel in December 2025.

Abdiqadir was arrested on October 16 in connection with the interview, according to news reports.

Somaliland authorities have cracked down on press freedom over the last year, with numerous arrests of journalists and media workers. Journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor is also in detention, having been arrested on August 29 after interviewing a poet.

CPJ's October 26 emails requesting comment from Somaliland's ministry of information and the office of the president did not receive any responses.