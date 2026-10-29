Tunisia Sentences Journalist Zied El-Heni to 4 Years On Terrorism Charges

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists demands the immediate release of Tunisian journalist Zied el-Heni, and the overturning of his four-year prison sentence. El-Heni was wrongfully convicted on Tuesday on terrorism charges for his reporting, and refusal to reveal confidential sources.

"Sentencing Zied el-Heni to four years in prison on terrorism charges for carrying out his journalistic work, and protecting his sources is an outrageous escalation in Tunisia's assault on the press," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Tunisian authorities must immediately release El-Heni, overturn his convictions, and stop using terrorism laws and the judiciary to criminalize journalism and intimidate reporters into silence."

El-Heni was sentenced to four years in prison in the so-called "audio leaks" case involving politician Mondher Lounissi, according to a statement by the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT).

El-Heni was initially questioned as a witness about leaked recordings he had sought to verify for his radio program, Émission Impossible. Authorities questioned him about his relationship with his sources before changing his legal status from witness to defendant.

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He was convicted under Tunisia's counterterrorism and money laundering law on several state-security charges. According to the court, El-Heni was found guilty of forming a terrorist organization, disclosing secrets to benefit a terrorist organization, and failing to report a terrorist offense Additionally he was convicted of communicating with agents of a foreign state to harm Tunisia's national interests.

El-Heni attended the October 27 hearing remotely from prison. The SNJT said he was denied an in-person appearance, and that the verdict was issued without allowing his lawyers to present their arguments, raising concerns about his right to a defense and fair trial guarantees.

El-Heni is already serving a one-year sentence under Article 86 of the Telecommunications Code over an April social media post, and faces a third separate case related to his former role on the Carthage municipal council.

El-Heni is one of five journalists imprisoned in Tunisia, alongside Mohamed Yousfi, Mourad Zghidi, Borhen Bsaies, and Hajer Awadi. At least six others have been sentenced to prison but remain free or abroad, leaving them under threat of imprisonment.

CPJ's email to Tunisian authorities requesting comment did not receive a reply.