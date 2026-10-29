Uganda: KCCA Says 95 Kiteezi Disaster Victims Have Been Compensated

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has compensated 95 of the 96 people identified for compensation following the Kiteezi landfill disaster, with payment to the remaining beneficiary pending because the individual is out of the country.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki disclosed this while appearing before Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to respond to queries arising from the Auditor General's report.

Buzeki told the committee that the funds earmarked for the outstanding payment had been returned to the Ministry of Finance, leaving the compensation unresolved. She did not indicate when the money would be made available again.

The disclosure comes more than two years after the August 10, 2024, collapse of the Kiteezi landfill in Wakiso District, which killed dozens of people and destroyed homes in nearby communities.

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The disaster occurred after a section of the landfill collapsed following heavy rainfall, burying nearby homes while some residents were asleep. Communities in Kiteezi, Lusanja and Kitetika were affected, leaving families grieving relatives, displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, 24 bodies had been recovered by August 13, 2024, as rescue teams continued searching for people buried under the waste. Subsequent reports put the death toll at 35, while dozens of people were initially reported missing.

Following the disaster, the government launched rescue and relief operations, providing temporary shelter, food and other essential supplies to displaced residents. President Yoweri Museveni directed that families of those who died receive Shs5 million for each deceased person and injured survivors Shs1 million each.

Authorities also directed residents living within a 200-metre buffer zone around the landfill to relocate to safer areas.

In 2025, KCCA reported that 142 households had been displaced by the disaster. Eighteen properties affected during emergency excavation had been compensated, while 34 households whose properties were submerged had an approved valuation of Shs2.14 billion as of April 22, 2025.

By July 30, 2025, structural assessments had been completed for 70 flood-affected households awaiting valuation, while eight undeveloped land parcels had been identified for further assessment.

The latest disclosure by Buzeki concerns the 96 people identified for compensation, of whom 95 have received payment. The outstanding case remains unresolved following the return of the earmarked funds to the Ministry of Finance.