Uganda: Museveni Succession Paper Could Be a Gambit to Test Public Opinion, Lule Says

Political analyst Wasswa Lule has suggested that reports of succession discussions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) could be a tactic to test public opinion before any formal decision is made about the party's future leadership.

Lule said political actors sometimes circulate rumours to gauge public reaction before announcing a position or taking a major decision.

"In politics, let's take it as some people trying to initiate a rumour. In politics, it is a way of getting feedback. You say something and then you wait for the reactions of people," Lule said.

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He said the reports could be an attempt to establish how the public would respond to a possible succession arrangement involving President Museveni.

"There is a possibility that people are trying to see what people say. But for me, the source is not worth responding to," he added.

The remarks come amid reports that the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) discussed succession during a meeting reportedly chaired by Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

The reports suggest that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the President's son and Chief of Defence Forces, featured in discussions about the qualities expected of a future leader.

However, the claims remain unconfirmed, and the party leadership has not officially clarified whether succession was discussed as reported.

Lule cautioned against treating the reports as established facts, arguing that claims about a sitting President's intentions should be approached carefully, particularly when they emerge through unofficial channels.

"When the head of state has got a whole machinery, he's got his own media outfit, he's got his own spokesperson," he said, questioning why information about presidential succession would be communicated through unofficial sources.

He also warned that speculation about the party's future leadership could create the impression that the NRM lacks an established leader.

"It gives you the impression that there is a void. There is a leadership void," Lule said.