South Africa: R1bn in Recovered Loot to Fund Firoz Cachalia's Police Reset

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says money taken from criminals is funding the fight against organised crime, while broad reforms are under way to depoliticise the police, rebuild Crime Intelligence and clean up SAPS procurement processes.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia wants to use the crisis exposed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to drive fundamental reform of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including depoliticising policing, rebuilding Crime Intelligence, tackling organised crime, cleaning up procurement and making police stations work better for the public.

State Capture loot recovered by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and other institutions is being used to fund a major reset, Cachalia told Daily Maverick in an interview on Wednesday, 28 October.

Money recovered from criminals through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara) is being used to strengthen the fight against organised crime, including gangsterism. While the NPA's AFU has seized and recovered more than R11-billion, R1-billion will be used to fight organised crime and corruption. Another R1-billion is funding the army deployment into gang hotspots.

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"That's one way we get our back on criminals. We strip them of their assets and use them. Cara is also used to fund army deployment into gang hotspots. Money from Cara comes from effective action against cartels and criminals, taking their money and using it against them. We need more Cara funds to win the battle," said...