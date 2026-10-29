South Africa: ActionSA Takes the Anti-Foreigner Slogan to the Ballot Box

The anti-immigrant movement is becoming a voting bloc, as ActionSA makes 'South Africans first' central to its election campaign, while Tshwane's water crisis fuels attacks and tests the anti-foreigner vote.

Two weeks before the 4 November local elections, the anti-foreigner movement's agenda moved into party campaigning. ActionSA put "South Africans first" at the centre of its manifesto and became the main target of its rivals as a water crisis hit Tshwane, the city it governs. The anti-foreigner movement still led the conversation, but its share shrank as the well-oiled online machine of the EFF surged after a relatively subdued period recently.

Between Friday, 16 October and Thursday, 22 October 2026, Murmur Intelligence tracked political conversation across X, popular public Facebook pages and online news. On X, about 610,000 posts related directly to South African parties, institutions and politicians - either authored by them, mentions of them or reposts of them - down from about 920,000 last week.

The anti-foreigner movement: still first, but smaller

Two anti-immigration communities produced 31% of all posts on X from 18% of accounts, down from 43% last week. They benefit from notable levels of focused amplification, centred on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the Put South Africans First account, including small groups whose reposts clustered in time more than chance would predict; however, it is not possible to say from this analysis whether that is due...