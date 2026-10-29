South Africa: Suliman Carrim Granted R100k Bail in Madlanga Case, but Remains Jailed On Car-Smuggling Charges

North West businessman Suliman Carrim was granted bail for failing to continue testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. However, he remains behind bars on separate car-smuggling charges, in a case where two of his co-accused may plead guilty.

About two weeks ago, North West businessman and former ANC regional treasurer Suliman Carrim was at OR Tambo International Airport preparing to leave South Africa. Today, he faces criminal charges in two provinces.

A crucial development in one of the cases by the end of this week could significantly undermine his legal position.

Carrim appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 October, seeking bail after failing to continue testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

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Carrim testified before the commission earlier this year, but failed to return after that, despite being scheduled to continue testifying. His legal team submitted medical documentation from a doctor declaring him unfit to testify.

He refused to undergo an independent medical assessment and, while apparently too unwell to testify at the commission, was spotted at a restaurant in Cape Town. This culminated in his arrest on the evening of 15 October at OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to leave South Africa.

Bail, but no release

On Wednesday, Carrim was granted bail of R100,000, with strict conditions, which included:

His legal representative must contact the Madlanga Commission within 48 hours and make arrangements for his next appearance there.His passport...