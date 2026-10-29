Nigeria: Ike Ekweremadu - What Has Become of Ex-Senator As He Faces Six More Years in UK Prison?

More than three years after his conviction in the United Kingdom for conspiring to exploit a young Nigerian man for his kidney, former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu remains in prison, with his possible return to Nigeria still uncertain despite diplomatic efforts by the Federal Government.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months' imprisonment on May 5, 2023, after a UK court found him guilty under the country's Modern Slavery Act. His wife, Beatrice, received four years and six months, while medical doctor Obinna Obeta was sentenced to 10 years.

The case arose from an attempt to bring a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to Britain for a kidney transplant intended for Ekweremadu's daughter, Sonia. The young man was presented as a relative who had agreed to donate his kidney, but prosecutors established that the arrangement involved exploitation.

As the former lawmaker approaches another year in custody, Nigerians are beginning to ask questions about the politician's well-being, state of mind and life in general.

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What Buhari, Tinubu's Govt Did

The Tinubu-ledadministration initially maintained that it would not interfere in Ekweremadu's trial.

In August 2022, then Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the government would respect the judicial process while remaining open to legitimate requests for assistance.

"It has never been the tradition of the Nigerian government to interfere in anything judicial, local or international," Malami said.

He added that Nigeria would consider requests for international support through existing legal arrangements and that Ekweremadu would not be denied consular services if he requested them.

Following Ekweremadu's conviction and sentencing, the Federal Government renewed its efforts to assist him through diplomatic channels.

In November 2025, President Bola Tinubu sent a delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar and Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi to meet with British officials to discuss the possibility of transferring Ekweremadu to Nigeria to serve the remainder of his sentence.

The move was confirmed by Alkasim AbdulKadir, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Minister, who said consultations were ongoing.

"An appeal for a prisoner exchange for him to serve the remainder of his term in Nigeria was tabled before the United Kingdom authorities," AbdulKadir said.

However, the UK rejected Nigeria's request, with reports citing concerns over whether the Nigerian authorities could guarantee that Ekweremadu would continue serving his sentence after a transfer.

A UK government spokesperson said prisoner transfers were approved only after a careful assessment of whether they served the "interests of justice".

Another British official reaffirmed the country's position, saying: "The UK will not tolerate modern slavery and any offender will face the full force of UK law."

The diplomatic setback did not end broader discussions on prisoner transfers. In October 2026, Nigeria and the UK agreed to continue operationalising their prisoner-transfer arrangements and review relevant legal terminology. However, the joint communiqué did not announce a fresh approval of Ekweremadu's transfer.

What is The President Thinking?

The big question is: is the President bothered by the Ekweremadu case? This comes in light of the Tinubu administration's recent moves to enable Nigerians convicted abroad to serve their sentences in their home country.

On October 27, 2026, Tinubu transmitted the Transfer of Convicted Offenders Enactment and Enforcement Amendment Bill 2026 to the Senate, seeking to amend the existing 2004 law and strengthen the legal framework for the transfer of convicted offenders between Nigeria and other countries.

In his letter to the Senate, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said the proposed amendment would give effect to agreements between Nigeria and foreign governments on the transfer of convicted persons.

The bill would also allow Nigeria to enter into arrangements with countries outside existing frameworks, subject to the relevant agreements and conditions. Akpabio referred it to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative consideration.

The proposal follows other prisoner-transfer initiatives by the administration. In June 2026, Nigeria and Ethiopia signed an agreement allowing eligible Nigerian prisoners serving sentences in Ethiopia to be transferred back to Nigeria to complete their sentences in Nigerian correctional facilities.

Nigerians Speak

During his arrest and imprisonment, Ekweremadu's conviction triggered sharply contrasting reactions among Nigerians, with some describing the sentence as a lesson in accountability. In contrast, others expressed sympathy for the family's predicament.

Recently, many Nigerians have been raising a series of emotional questions about his well-being and state of mind.

After the sentencing in May 2023, a social media user identified as Asraf Babagana said the case carried a wider lesson for public office-holders.

"As much as I feel sympathy for Ike Ekweremadu's plight, it has a strong message. Greed calls for caution," Babagana wrote, adding that the case was a reminder of the need for humility.

Another commenter, identified as N3TRAL on Nairaland, described the conviction as fair and argued that the case demonstrated that influence should not exempt anyone from the law.

However, not all Nigerians agreed with the sentence. Another commenter, identified as Shotgun, described it as "not justice but witch hunting", arguing that the proposed donor was an adult. That reaction reflected a strand of public opinion that questioned the severity of the punishment. However, the UK court's findings centred on exploitation and human trafficking rather than simply the donor's age.

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Former presidential aide Reno Omokri also expressed sympathy for the family while distancing himself from their actions.

"I do not support what Ike Ekweremadu and his wife did. But I empathise with them," Omokri said in a reaction published by BusinessDay after the sentencing.

The reactions resurfaced when the Federal Government sought Ekweremadu's transfer to Nigeria in 2025, with supporters welcoming the move as an act of compassion and critics questioning whether a former senior politician was receiving special treatment.

What Has Become Of Ekweremadu?

Ed Jacob, speaking via X, said:

"Time flies. It's been 3 years so soon? Hopefully other politicians would learn a lesson from this."

Anita Eke said: "I hope he is fine, I hope his mind is still sound, I hope he has learnt a lesson. This is very sad."

Anayo Samuel via X said, "

"I wonder how Senator Ekweremadu is coping in prison after spending years away from his family. Whatever happened, he is still a human being, and I hope he is in good health and receiving the care he needs. I pray God gives him and his family the strength to endure this difficult period."

Obiora Lewis said, "Beyond the court case and the sentence, I sometimes wonder how Ekweremadu and his family are holding up emotionally. Being separated from your family for years cannot be easy. I hope he is doing well physically and mentally, and that his family continues to find the strength to cope."