Uganda: Mourners Turn Against MPs Over Funeral Contributions At Former Buyamba MP's Burial

Mourners at the burial of former Buyamba County MP Amos Mandera Mugerwa confronted legislators from the region over what they considered inadequate funeral contributions, prompting police to intervene.

The incident occurred when Kalungu East MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga delivered a message on behalf of Parliament, announcing a Shs10 million contribution from Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa towards the burial arrangements.

Ssewungu said legislators from the area had also been asked to contribute to the funeral. Buyamba County MP Gyaviira Ssemwanga reportedly contributed Shs5 million, while Woman MP Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatama gave Shs1 million.

The announcement angered some mourners, who confronted the legislators and demanded that the money be returned. Police deployed additional officers to contain the confrontation and prevent further escalation.

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Order was eventually restored, allowing the burial proceedings to continue.

Speaking after the incident, Ssewungu urged politicians to stop drawing ordinary citizens into political rivalries, warning that such confrontations undermine peace and stability in communities.

Before the confrontation, mourners had gathered for prayers led by Rev. Davias Kambendyaho, the vicar of St Stephen's Parish in Lyantonde. The cleric described Mandera as a compassionate man committed to helping others and supporting the Church.

Several political leaders who attended the burial also praised the deceased for his public service and efforts to promote development in his community.

Those who paid tribute included former Ruhinda South MP Donozio Kahunda, State Minister for Luwero Triangle Alice Kaboyo and Isaac Mayanja Ssejjoba, alongside other political leaders.

Mandera's family, led by his mother, Mary Kkemezza, thanked the people of Rakai for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them in Parliament. They also appealed to anyone who had disagreed with him to forgive him, saying he had died having forgiven those who wronged him.

His widow, Doreen Mandera, thanked Kahunda for supporting the family during her husband's illness. She said the former MP had provided oxygen equipment worth Shs20 million to help care for Mandera before his death.

Doreen also spoke about her husband's prolonged illness, saying doctors had been unable to establish its exact cause before he died.

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Representing President Yoweri Museveni, State Minister for Primary Health Care and Mawogola South MP Hanipher Kawooya Bangirana conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to remain strong in their faith.

Kawooya commended Mandera for his commitment to improving livelihoods and promoting development in his constituency. She also announced that Museveni had contributed Shs10 million towards the burial expenses.

Following the funeral proceedings, Mandera's body was taken to his final resting place.

Masaka Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye condemned violence at burial ceremonies, expressing concern over what he described as an increasingly worrying trend at funerals.