Nigeria: Atiku Challenges Tinubu to Prove He's in Makkah

28 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to provide daily proof of his presence in Makkah for Umrah, alleging that the planned pilgrimage could be a smokescreen for a trip to France.

Atiku said Nigerians deserved to know the President's actual destination, daily engagements and the purpose of the trip, raising questions about a reported $20 billion loan request involving a French business partner.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said intelligence available to him suggested that Tinubu might make only a brief appearance in Makkah before proceeding to France.

He called on the Presidency to release clear, current and date-stamped photographs and videos each day showing Tinubu at the Kaaba and performing the rites of Umrah.

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"Nigerians deserve verifiable proof of the President's presence in Makkah and a transparent account of his daily activities in the Holy Land," he said.

Atiku also questioned whether the trip was connected to the President's health and the reported $20 billion loan request, urging the Presidency to address the concerns and disclose the full itinerary.

The former vice president said he and other Nigerians would join Tinubu in prayers for the country's peace and progress, but warned against invoking religion without sincerity.

"No one should invoke the name of Almighty Allah in vain," he said, insisting that a spiritual mission undertaken on behalf of the nation must be treated with seriousness and transparency.

He maintained that Nigerians were entitled to know how the trip was being funded and demanded verifiable evidence of the President's whereabouts and activities.

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