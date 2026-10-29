Somalia: African Journalists Adopt a Continental Action Plan On Responsible AI, Decent Work and Media Freedom

African journalist leaders have adopted an advocacy action plan to advance responsible artificial intelligence (AI), decent working conditions and quality journalism across the continent.

The plan was agreed at the close of a two-day dialogue and capacity-building programme convened by the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) in Addis Ababa on 24-25 October 2026.

Entitled "Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence and Decent Work for Quality Journalism in Africa", the programme brought journalist leaders together with representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), UNESCO, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Union (EU), and focused on countering disinformation and misinformation, improving journalists' working conditions and defending media freedom.

Participants examined how AI is changing journalism and the wider information ecosystem. They passionately shared ideas on how it can assist journalists and the media sector with research, translation and verification, while also considering risks such as fabricated content, the impersonation of trusted sources and the rapid spread of disinformation.

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They explored practical responses to protect information integrity, freedom of expression and media freedom.

Alongside these technological changes, the programme addressed how journalists' abysmal working conditions affect the quality and independence of their reporting. Participants reflected on low or delayed pay, insecure employment, a lack of contracts and social protection and pressure on editorial independence. They also considered how AI-driven automation and cost-cutting may reduce newsroom staffing and explored labour rights, collective bargaining and digital organising as ways to strengthen journalists' voice and rights at work.

Safety and protection were also central to the agenda. Participants addressed violence against journalists, digital security and the need to end impunity for crimes committed against them. They expressed concern about the increasing physical attacks and legal harassment journalists face in Africa while practising their profession. Deliberations also covered online harassment and digital violence targeting women journalists, as well as regional experiences and priorities for collective action from local to continental levels to help turn the tide on the worsening situation.

Funded by ILO, the EU and UNESCO through its Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP), this activity's deliberations were guided by FAJ's recent continental survey on journalists' working conditions, safety, labour rights and media freedom to inform future advocacy.

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The survey, the first journalist-led continental survey of its kind in Africa, gathered responses from 1,586 journalists across 45 countries. Participants considered how its findings could give journalists and their organisations a stronger evidence base for advocating change with media organisations, governments and other institutions.

"Artificial intelligence must not deepen the precarious conditions in which journalists across the continent continue to work. When journalists lack decent working conditions, quality journalism is weakened and consequently, disinformation and misinformation gain ground. This is why we believe the responsible use of AI, decent work and media freedom are closely interconnected," said FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman.

"Journalists across Africa need fair and safe working conditions, editorial independence and the skills to verify information and use technology responsibly. AI should support journalists' work and complement human judgement."

The adopted action plan will guide FAJ and its affiliated organisations in advancing decent work for journalists, quality journalism and responsible AI across Africa. FAJ will take these priorities forward through its member organisations and networks and through continued engagement with the African Union (AU), regional economic communities (RECs), UN agencies, organised labour, human rights organisations and like-minded partners.

Its survey findings will also support this collective advocacy and efforts to bring about progressive change.