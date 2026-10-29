Kenya: Ruto Joins African Leaders At Kremlin Gala Reception

Nairobi — President William Ruto is calling for stronger economic and developmental ties between Africa and Russia, urging both sides to build on their historical relations to unlock new opportunities.

Ruto says the partnership should extend beyond historical cooperation to include trade, industrialisation, scientific research and innovation.

Speaking during the plenary session of the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow, Ruto said Africa must position itself to take a greater role in shaping the global economy.

He cited the continent's potential in international markets, manufacturing, laboratories, research institutions and innovation centres as areas where deeper cooperation could deliver mutual benefits.

Ruto attended the forum co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who also serves as African Union Chairperson.