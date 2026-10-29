South Africa: Calls for Calm as Cape Taxi Violence Escalates - South African News Briefs - October 29, 2026

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Calls for Calm as Cape Taxi Violence Escalates

Calls for calm are growing amid escalating taxi-related shootings in Cape Town, linked to route disputes between rival associations CATA and CODETA, reports EWN. The latest incident at Delft Palm taxi rank left two people injured. Several areas across the province have experienced deadly violence. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has offered Metro Police support to SAPS. Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku has warned the associations to end the violence or face decisive action. A meeting between government and taxi industry representatives is set to seek a lasting solution and protect commuters.

Pastor and Co-Accused Return to Court in Infant Murder Case

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Self-proclaimed pastor Caiphus Mkhawane and his co-accused, Ntsako Makhubela and Amanda Mnguni, are set to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrates’ Court on charges including conspiracy to commit murder and fraud, reports SABC News. Mkhawane and Makhubela also face charges of human trafficking, premeditated murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The case stems from allegations that the accused lured a woman and her infant to the Hennops River under the pretext of religious rituals, where the woman was allegedly raped and the child killed. The matter was previously postponed for Makhubela to undergo a mental assessment to determine her fitness to stand trial.

Cat Matlala Back in Court for ID and Bank Fraud Case

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set back in court in connection with an identity document and bank fraud case involving an allegedly fraudulent lease for a luxury property in Waterkloof, reports EWN. The State accused him of using an Eswatini identity document and falsified bank statements to secure the lease. Matlala abandoned his bail application after the State opposed his release, choosing instead to focus on a separate High Court matter. His wife, Tsakane, and co-accused Given Makofane and Claudette Masethe have each been granted R20,000 bail. Matlala also faces separate attempted murder charges in the Johannesburg High Court.

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