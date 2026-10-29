Sudan Once Again Accuses Ethiopia of Involvement in Drone Strikes Targeting Power Stations, Civilian Sites

Addis Abeba — Sudan has once again accused neighbouring Ethiopia of involvement in drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, fuel depots and power stations, alleging that drones used in recent strikes were launched from Ethiopian territory, including Bahir Dar Airport.

According to Sudan Tribune, Sudanese government and intelligence officials made the allegations at a joint press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday, presenting what they described as flight data, satellite imagery and fragments of intercepted drones to support their claims.

The accusations followed a series of strikes on Sudanese infrastructure. On Tuesday, a drone attack disabled the Markhiyat power station northwest of Omdurman, disrupting electricity supplies across the capital area. Further strikes on Wednesday targeted a power station and fuel storage facilities in El Manaqil, Gezira State, as well as fuel storage sites and a pipeline linked to Bashayer Port in Red Sea State.

Sudanese officials accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of enabling the attacks. Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Muawiya Osman Khalid called on the international community to respond to what he described as Ethiopian-Emirati aggression, while asserting Sudan's right to defend its territory.

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Ethiopian authorities and the UAE could not immediately be reached for comment. The flight data and the alleged origin of the drones could not be independently verified.

The allegations came as Sudan's Defence Minister Hassan Daoud Kabroun accused more than 20 countries of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with funding, drones, logistical assistance and foreign fighters, according to a separate report by Radio Tamazuj.

In an interview published Wednesday by the state-run Sudan News Agency, Kabroun did not identify the countries beyond repeating allegations against Ethiopia and the UAE. He provided no evidence for his latest claims. The UAE has denied supporting the RSF.

Sudan's army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023, when tensions over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military escalated into war.

Kabroun also called for renewed regional security cooperation, including joint border protection and arrangements to strengthen maritime security along Sudan's Red Sea coastline.