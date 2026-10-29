West Africa: Ecowas Deploys Pre-Election Fact-Finding Mission to Nigeria Ahead Polls

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed a high-level Pre-Election Fact-Finding Mission to Nigeria from 26 to 30 October 2026 ahead of the country's 2027 general elections.

The Mission was deployed under Article 13 of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, Article 53(c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework, and the Authority of Heads of State's decision to send pre-election fact-finding missions to Member States holding elections.

The Mission is led by the former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Victor Bockarie FOH.

Other members of the Mission are Madam Francess Piagie ALGHALI, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; H.E. Julius Fofanah SANDY, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to ECOWAS, representing the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC); Mr Serigne Mamadou KA, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division at the ECOWAS Commission; Mr Ebenezer ASIEDU, Head of Democracy and Good Governance; Dr James Aji, Head of the UNOWAS Liaison Cell to ECOWAS; electoral experts from Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire; ECOWAS staff from the Directorates of Communication; Political Affairs, Peace and Security; ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC;) Early Warning; and an Assistant to the Head of Mission.

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The objectives of the Mission are to assess Nigeria's level of preparedness for the effective conduct of the forthcoming general elections; meet with leaders of political parties and coalitions, the government; the Electoral Management Body (EMB), civil society and all other stakeholders in the electoral process; gather all legal texts that govern the 2027 electoral process in Nigeria; collect all pertinent information on the conditions under which the elections shall be held; as well as information relating to the opposition candidates; gather any information necessary for assessing the political atmosphere in the build-up to the elections.

During its five-day Mission, the delegation is expected to engage political party and coalition leaders, government institutions, Nigeria's electoral management body, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders and collect relevant information relating to the contending candidates, as part of its overall assessment of the electoral environment.

These consultations are intended to provide a clearer understanding of the opportunities, challenges and institutional requirements associated with the forthcoming elections.