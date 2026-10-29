Nigeria: Zulum Rejects Relocation of NNPC Exploration Equipment From Borno

"We were so much worried at the beginning when we were told that the equipment should be taken somewhere else for safekeeping," Mr Zulum said.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has opposed plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to move oil exploration equipment out of the state, insisting Maiduguri is safer than Abuja and that there is no justification for relocating assets dedicated to the Chad Basin project.

Speaking in Maiduguri during a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the NNPCL Board, Ahmadu Musa Kida, Governor Zulum criticised the state oil firm's recent operational moves, saying equipment was being quietly moved under the guise of security concerns and maintenance.

Addressing the delegation led by Mr Kida, Mr Zulum expressed concern over unannounced attempts to move critical exploration hardware out of active locations in Borno, including recent directives to transport machinery to Taraba State for repairs.

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"We were so much worried at the beginning when we were told that the equipment should be taken somewhere else for safekeeping," Mr Zulum said. "Why is somewhere else safer than Borno State? Maybe Abuja is not safer than Maiduguri. I am telling you, we can walk by 1:00 AM or 2:00 AM within Maiduguri."

The governor added that local capacity exists to handle repairs within the state, questioning why assets were being pulled out without prior consultation with host authorities.

"We just heard without notice that some of the equipment had started moving from the site to somewhere else. Few days ago also, we heard that the equipment will be taken to Taraba for repairs. We don't believe in this. There is nothing that we can't repair in Borno State," he stated.

Security Deployments

Refuting claims that insecurity forced a halt to exploration, Mr Zulum stated that the state government has provided security personnel to safeguard NNPCL operations.

He revealed that security deployment at the Chad Basin exploration site includes hundreds of military personnel, police officers, armed personnel from the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), alongside local hunters and vigilantes guarding heavy machinery.

The governor said no security incident has occurred at the sites since operations resumed, adding that previous disruptions were administrative. He added that the state recently received formal notification from NNPC Energy Services Limited to resume field operations.

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Regional Economic Interests

Highlighting Borno's strategic location bordering Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, Mr Zulum argued that discovering commercial hydrocarbons in the Chad Basin would turn the North-East into a major commercial hub for West and Central Africa.

He assured the NNPCL leadership that the state government is committed to ensuring planned energy projects proceed without delay.

In his remarks, Mr Kida acknowledged the improved security situation in Maiduguri, stating that reconnaissance teams and personnel families have returned to the state.

He reiterated NNPC's commitment to transparency, noting that the company declared over $5 billion in profit in the previous financial year and operates strictly as a commercial limited liability enterprise.

The NNPC began a major flag-off of drilling in Borno in May 2023, at the Wadi-B well in the Tuba community, Jere Local Government Area.