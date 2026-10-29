Nigeria: Davido Features Chioma in 'Already Falling' Video, Recreates Proposal Scene

Released Wednesday, the video puts the couple's relationship in focus.

Afrobeats star Davido has featured his wife, Chioma Adeleke, in the official music video for his love song 'Already Falling', which ends with a romantic scene of the singer going down on one knee to present her with a ring.

Released Wednesday, the video puts the couple's relationship in focus, with Chioma starring alongside Davido in a cinematic production that blends European chateau scenery with Nigerian cultural elements.

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Directed by Meji Alabi, who also directed Davido's 2018 hit 'Assurance', the video follows the singer and his wife through a series of romantic scenes before a climax in the proposal sequence by a lake at dusk.

Davido announced the release online with the caption, "Already Falling. From us to you. Enjoy."

A romantic return to 'Assurance'

It's not the first time the Grammy-nominated singer will dedicate and feature his spouse in a music video.

'Already Falling' continues Davido's tradition of celebrating his relationship with Chioma through music and visuals.

The singer has described the song as a second part of 'Assurance', his 2018 hit dedicated to Chioma when they were dating.

The chef also starred in that song's video, which became one of the most recognisable chapters of their relationship in the public eye.

In the new video, Davido arrives at a French chateau in a horse-drawn carriage before moving through the estate, where dancers, elaborate costumes and grand interiors set the tone for the romantic narrative.

Chioma appears in a gold-and-black gown, with other scenes showing the couple together in a red convertible and at a gathering featuring Martell cognac.

The production reaches its emotional peak beside a lake, where Davido kneels and opens a red ring box in front of Chioma. The closing scene shows the couple in traditional-inspired attire, posing like a portrait of a Black royal couple seen earlier in the video.

Although the proposal is presented as a romantic moment, the couple are already married. The scene served as a cinematic recreation of their commitment rather than an announcement of a new engagement.

'Already Falling' celebrates commitment

'Already Falling' is the eighth track on Davido's sixth studio album, Oriadé, released on 31 July.

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The Afrobeats song blends English, Yoruba, and Nigerian Pidgin into a playful declaration of affection, as Davido says he's ready to commit fully to his partner.

Its lyrics include affectionate expressions such as "my sugar banana, honey bunny" and repeated declarations that he is already falling in love.

The track also connects elements of Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love', including a reference to the familiar line about 'wise men and fools rushing into love.'

Production

Classic and Sensei produced the song, while Peruzzi contributed background vocals. Davido, Peruzzi, Classic and Sensei are among the credited writers, alongside the writers of the Elvis Presley-associated composition.

The project was released through Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music. The song also reached No. 9 on the Official UK Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Chioma's appearance has been a major talking point among fans, many of whom had called for her to feature in the official video.

Their relationship has featured prominently in Davido's music over the years, particularly in 'Assurance' and '1 Milli', another song in which Chioma appeared in a wedding-themed video released in 2020.

'Already Falling' extends that pattern, bringing their relationship back into the centre of his musical storytelling.

The video also continues the visual rollout for Oriadé and incorporates Davido's long-running partnership with Martell.