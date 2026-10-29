Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On Escalation of RSF Drone Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement on the escalation of drone attacks by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, particularly airports, electricity and water stations, hospitals, fuel depots and oil pipelines.

The statement reads:

"In continuation of its criminal policy of destroying and sabotaging state institutions and targeting vital infrastructure, and in furtherance of its efforts to terrorize and starve the Sudanese people, increase their suffering, deprive them of their right to access basic services, obstruct recovery and reconstruction, and impede the steady return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia has intensified its drone attacks in recent weeks. The drones are supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and launched from Ethiopian territory. The attacks have targeted civilian infrastructure, particularly airports, electricity and water stations, hospitals, fuel depots and oil pipelines, resulting in civilian deaths and serious injuries, as well as extensive damage to these vital facilities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The latest attacks coincided with the first anniversary of El-Fasher massacre committed by the rebel militia in October 2025. They also came as an extension of its massacres in El-Geneina, Wad Al-Noura, Al-Hilaliya and other areas. These massacres have been a stain on the conscience of humanity, as the international community stood by and watched the rebel militia tighten its siege on the city and starve its inhabitants before storming it, despite the issuance of UN Security Council Resolution 2736 and the UN Secretary-General's call for a humanitarian truce, which the Government of Sudan accepted but the terrorist militia rejected, defying the will of the entire international community.

"The rebel militia's continued perpetration of genocide, unprecedented horrific atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity, along with its continued bombardment and destruction of vital facilities, is the inevitable result of the international community's leniency toward the terrorist militia and its supporters, its turning a blind eye to the militia's flagrant and unprecedented violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and its disregard for human rights.

"The Government of Sudan reiterates its strongest condemnation of these unprecedented atrocities, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It reminds the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, of the need to fulfil their responsibilities toward the militia and its supporters. The government also stresses its right to repel aggression, defend itself and take all necessary measures to protect civilians and safeguard the country's property in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations."