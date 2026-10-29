Africa: TSC President Arrives in Moscow At Head of Sudan's Delegation to Third Russia-Africa Summit

Moscow (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, at the head of the Republic of Sudan's delegation participating in the Third Russia-Africa Summit.

The TSC President is scheduled to address the summit, which will discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation and partnership between Russia and African countries, developing relations across all fields, and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the visit is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance, the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, the Director General of the Defence Industries System, and the Director of the TSC President's Office.