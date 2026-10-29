Uganda: Muhoozi Endorsement - ULs Asks Judge Singiza to Resign

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has demanded the resignation of Dr Douglas Singiza as Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission.

The exiled leader of Uganda's Bar argues that Dr Douglas Singiza's reported endorsement of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's presidential ambitions raises questions about the political neutrality expected of a senior judicial office holder.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ULS President Isaac K. Ssemakadde said Singiza appeared at the headquarters of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and endorsed Kainerugaba, the serving Chief of Defence Forces, for political leadership.

The Society has asked the Constitutional Court to urgently hear a petition challenging Singiza's appointment and a related application seeking to restrain the Judicial Service Commission from operating under his leadership.

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A picture bearing Justice Dr. Douglas Singiza and MP Michael Kabanda has been widely circulating on social sites. The pictures show Mwanda receiving Dr. Singiza at the PLU offices in Kampala. Dr. Singiza was yet to confirm or deny whether he visited the PLU offices, but PLU in a statement later in the day, played down what it said was a normal visit to a Ugandan entity.

The dispute comes amid a growing campaign by PLU supporters to endorse Kainerugaba for the 2031 presidential election.

On Tuesday, PLU official and Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda announced that President Yoweri Museveni had endorsed his son during a meeting of the ruling National Resistance Movement's Central Executive Committee at State House Entebbe.

However, Kabanda did not explain the nature or scope of the reported endorsement.

The ULS argues that Singiza's participation in PLU activities undermines public confidence in the Judiciary, whose independence is protected under Article 128 of the Constitution.

"The Judicial Code of Conduct and the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct require a judge to be impartial, to be seen to be impartial, and to refrain from political activity," Ssemakadde said.

He argued that the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission bears particular responsibility for maintaining public confidence because the commission plays a central role in recruiting and disciplining judicial officers.

The commission is responsible for recommending persons for appointment to judicial office and handling disciplinary matters involving judicial officers. The ULS says the conduct of its chairperson should therefore meet the highest standards of impartiality.

The Society's demand also comes as Singiza faces a separate legal challenge over his appointment.

The ULS filed Constitutional Petition No. 12 of 2025 on July 4, 2025, arguing that Singiza does not meet the constitutional requirement of high moral character and proven integrity.

Clarification from the PLU Chairman's Office. https://t.co/hMS7eEe5Dl

-- Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) October 28, 2026

It also contends that he should have retired from the Judiciary after accepting a full-time appointment outside it for more than three years, contrary to the Administration of the Judiciary Act.

On July 8, 2025, the Society filed an urgent application seeking to restrain the commission from operating under Singiza while the challenge was pending.

The ULS wants the petition and application fixed for hearing during the Constitutional Court session scheduled for November 3 and 4, 2026.

The Society has also called on the Chief Justice to publicly clarify the Judiciary's position on judicial officers attending the premises or functions of political organisations.

It wants the Uganda Judicial Officers Association to condemn Singiza's conduct and support its demand for his resignation.

Apart from Singiza's conduct, the ULS is challenging the legal status of PLU, which it describes as an unregistered political organisation led by a serving military officer.

The Society cites Article 208(2) of the Constitution, which requires the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces to remain non-partisan, and argues that PLU's activities raise questions about the restrictions governing serving military officers' involvement in partisan politics.

It has asked the Electoral Commission, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to act on what it describes as the organisation's illegal operations.

It has also urged Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and other public office holders to disassociate themselves from PLU.

The Society's claims about PLU's legal status and Singiza's conduct are allegations and legal positions, not findings established by a court in the statement.

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PLU's endorsement campaign has involved political leaders and supporters in several parts of the country. In October, Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze led a delegation of Tooro MPs to the organisation's Kampala offices to endorse Kainerugaba for the 2031 presidency.

The campaign has drawn criticism from some figures within the ruling party. On October 24, former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo questioned the rush by ministers to endorse a presidential aspirant only months after the general election, describing the trend as potentially reflecting a lack of confidence in the incumbent.

The ULS statement did not indicate whether Singiza had responded to the demand for his resignation.

No response from PLU addressing the Society's specific allegations was available in the material reviewed for this report.

The dispute now places renewed attention on the relationship between judicial independence, political activity and the constitutional obligations of public officers as the campaign for the 2031 presidency gathers momentum.