Somalia: Somaliland Launches 'Heegan 2026' Military Drills Involving Tanks and Drones

Hargeisa — Somaliland's army has launched a military exercise involving live-fire training, tanks, artillery and drones to strengthen combat readiness and coordination between its units, the military said.

Army commander Brigadier General Nimcaan Yuusuf Gaaxnuug inaugurated the exercise, named "Heegan 2026", in Benderwanaag on Oct. 28, according to a statement published on the national army's social media account.

The drills will continue over the coming weeks, bringing together different army units for joint training involving armoured vehicles and other military equipment, the statement said.

The army said the exercise aims to improve operational readiness, training standards and cooperation between units, while assessing their ability to conduct combined operations.

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"Heegan 2026's main objective is to improve readiness, training standards, coordination and cooperation between the different components of the national army," the statement said.

The military command said it intended to hold the exercise annually to strengthen soldiers' skills and adapt training to changes in modern warfare tactics and techniques.

Speaking at the launch, Gaaxnuug stressed the importance of regular training, operational coordination and maintaining readiness to defend the country, protect its sovereignty and ensure national security, according to the statement.

The army also issued a public safety notice to residents of Benderwanaag and surrounding areas, warning that gunfire, artillery noise and military movements would occur during the exercise.

It urged residents, particularly pastoralists, to keep themselves and their livestock away from designated firing ranges and training areas, follow instructions from military personnel and observe warning signs and security boundaries.

"People and livestock must not enter the exercise areas while training is under way," the command said.

The military said it would conduct community awareness activities, install warning signs and implement safety measures to protect civilians, livestock and property during the drills.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)