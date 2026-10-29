Kenya: Orengo Sees Small Modular Reactors Driving Jobs, Manufacturing in Lake Region

29 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo says the proposed introduction of Small Modular Reactors could unlock manufacturing opportunities and create jobs in Siaya County and the wider Lake Region.

Orengo says the planned nuclear power programme presents an opportunity to establish modern energy infrastructure capable of supporting industrial growth and attracting investment.

In a statement posted on X following his participation in an International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in South Korea, the governor said Siaya was the designated host county for Kenya's flagship nuclear power programme.

He was accompanied at the conference by Kenya's Ambassador to South Korea, Emmy Jerono Kipsoi, and a delegation from the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency led by Justus Ambutsi Wabuyabo.

Orengo said reliable, clean baseload electricity would also support large-scale industrialisation and potentially reduce electricity costs.

The governor further pointed to international partnerships as important in advancing green technology, climate action and Kenya's long-term energy security.

The proposed benefits will depend on the programme's implementation, including investment decisions, infrastructure development and the applicable safety and regulatory requirements.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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