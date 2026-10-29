Kenya: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Bank Withdrawal Robbery Syndicate

29 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have arrested a suspect linked to a string of robberies in which unsuspecting victims are ambushed after withdrawing cash from banks.

The suspects' modus operandi is to pose as traffic officers, using the authority of the uniform to waylay victims moments after they withdraw cash from banks.

For unsuspecting victims, what should have been an ordinary journey after a bank visit could turn into a frightening encounter with criminals hiding behind the badge.

Through meticulous intelligence gathering and forensic analysis, detectives identified four key suspects believed to be linked to the incidents.

Among them was a suspect, who was arrested in April 2026 for similar cases before being released on bond in July of the same year.

Detectives pursued the leads until intelligence pinpointed the suspect in Embakasi Village, where he was subsequently arrested.

He is in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment as detectives intensify efforts to track down his alleged accomplices, who remain at large.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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